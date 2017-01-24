Leechburg Area School District Teacher Dies After Collapsing In Classroom

ARMSTRONG COUNTY (KDKA) — A Leechburg Area School District teacher collapsed in a classroom and died Tuesday.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office says 53-year-old David Ritzel, of Monroeville, collapsed around 1:20 p.m. in a classroom at Leechburg High School.

He was transported to Allegheny Valley Hospital and was pronounced dead just after 3 p.m.

The cause of death has not yet been released.

According to the Leechburg School District’s website, Ritzel was a music teacher. He taught elementary band for 4th grade through 6th grade, 7th grade general music, and secondary guitar class.

