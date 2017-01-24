McDonald’s To Give Out Free Bottles Of Big Mac Special Sauce

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Big Mac was invented in Uniontown by the late Jim Deligatti, fifty years ago. And he never divulged the secret of his trademark “special sauce.”

Fast forward to 2017.

For the first time ever, bottles of special sauce will be handed out to the public. The first hundred customers at McDonald’s in Dormont will each receive a bottle at 1 p.m. on Thursday. National Menus Innovator Mike Harasz says 10,000 bottles will be given out nationwide.

“You’re actually able to pick them up for free. But it is a first come, first served basis. So once we’re out, we’re out.”

Chef Mike Harasz helped come up with the idea to make the Big Mac bigger, and smaller. Last November, Pittsburgh was the test market for the Mac Junior and the Grand Mac, to see how they sold. City residents must have eaten a lot of them, because they soon went nationwide.

Back to the special sauce giveaway — we managed to convince Chef Mike to divulge the secret of the special sauce.

“Our special sauce is actually like a mayonnaise, mustard, pickle, relish-based sauce. A little onion and garlic. We ensure that wherever it’s made, it’s consistent throughout the United States and everywhere else.”

All locations for the Thursday giveaway will be released Wednesday,on McDonalds.com.

