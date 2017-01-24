EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

No. 13 Louisville Crushes Pittsburgh 106-51

January 24, 2017 9:05 PM
Filed Under: College Basketball, lOUISVILLE, Pitt basketball, Pitt Panthers, University Of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 29 points, Anas Mahmoud added 14 while making all seven of his shots and No. 13 Louisville overwhelmed Pittsburgh 106-51 on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals (17-4, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) rebounded from a close loss at No. 10 Florida State on Saturday by handing the reeling Panthers the second-worst loss in the program’s 111-year history.

Louisville held Pitt (12-8, 1-6) to 25 percent shooting (13 of 51) and never let the Panthers in the game. Pitt went without a basket for more than 12 minutes during the first half as the Cardinals built a 37-13 lead and kept pouring it on.

Michael Young led Pitt with 12 points but the Panthers showed little life despite having a week to prepare. Coach Kevin Stallings didn’t stick around to watch the carnage. Stallings was ejected with just under 15 minutes to go after arguing with officials.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

