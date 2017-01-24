PA Senators Question Fast Track Plan To Close SCI Pittsburgh

HARRISBURG – (News Radio 1020 KDKA) – To save money in another difficult budget year, the Wolf administration, bolstered by a declining prison population, has announced plans to close two of five state prisons located in Allegheny, Luzerne, Mercer, Schuylkill and Wayne Counties.

During a hearing Monday, Corrections Secretary John Wetzel defended the move.

“Absolutely not a political decision, absolutely. No one is forcing – this not a political decision,” said Wetzel

But some senators, including Republican Lisa Baker, are not convinced.

“I do have to say there are many people who believe that this is a leverage to get a personal income tax increase, or some type of tax increase,” said Baker

Other senators questioned the speed of the decision on the prisons to close – a decision to be announced on Thursday.

SCI Pittsburgh is on the list because it’s old and costly to run, according to the governor. But this morning, he hinted on the “KDKA Morning News” the site might be attractive to developers.

“It is prime real estate, in Pittsburgh, which is a city now which is growing economically now and has some options,” said Gov. Wolf.

There’s no word on whether any developers are interested in the site. The prison sits on the banks of the Ohio river in Woods run.

