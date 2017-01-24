EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Pittsburgh Marathon Changing Courses Due To Bridge Work

January 24, 2017 12:47 PM
Filed Under: Pittsburgh Marathon, Road Construction

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Bridge work has taken some of the bite out of this year’s Pittsburgh Marathon.

Marathon officials on Tuesday announced new courses for the marathon and half marathon to be run May 7.

The new courses will be slightly flatter and, therefore, faster.

Runners in both races will pass the city’s baseball and football stadiums on the city’s North Shore – PNC Park and Heinz Field.

That part of the course was changed because construction projects will keep them from using the Roberto Clemente, Rachel Carson and Andy Warhol bridges that connect downtown to the North Shore.

Runners will cross the West End Bridge to the rest of the course, which is largely unchanged. Half marathon runners will be spared climbing the Boulevard of the Allies near the end of the race.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia