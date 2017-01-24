Portable Sinks Being Installed After Lead Found In Water At Butler Co. School

EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

January 24, 2017 12:17 PM By Christine D'Antonio
BUTLER (KDKA) – An elementary school in Butler County is closed for two days after the water tested positive for lead.
Parents say the district allowed their children to continue drinking the water for months after the positive test results came back.

Now, those parents say they want the problem to fixed and they want answers.

This morning, the parking lot outside of Summit Township Elementary School was mostly barren. That’s because there’s no school today or tomorrow. The superintendent said crews are currently installing portable sinks.

Parents just found out that their children have been drinking water containing lead since last August, when the DEP detected levels above what’s allowed.

“I’d like to know what I can tell my kids because they’re scared,” Aaron Geibel said.

Many parents sounded off at a Butler Area School District meeting last night.

“The lives of those 300 children should’ve been put first,” one woman said.

Superintendent Dr. Dale Lumley said a maintenance supervisor, who acted as the district water operator, misunderstood the DEP and thought the water was safe.

“That is my fault that I put too much faith in him. I apologize profusely for that. Had I known that we had previous violations, I would’ve been more alert to it, but he never passed those on,” Dr. Lumley said.

The issue resurfaced last week after teachers at the elementary school prompted a school board member to look into the DEP’s testing and realized that nothing had been done to get the lead out of the water.

Dr. Lumley says the issue is now a main priority with the maintenance supervisor now suspended.

Lumley says bottled water will continue to be used, along with portable sinks.

Additionally, the district has hired an engineering firm to monitor the situation.

The superintendent says the goal is to have classes back in session on Thursday.

