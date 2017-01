PENN HILLS (KDKA) – Crews are working to clear a rockslide that has shut down a road in Penn Hills.

According to officials, all lanes of Allegheny River Boulevard, near Nadine Road, are blocked.

There is no timeframe for the road to reopen at this time.

