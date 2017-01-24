WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Blues’ Hutton Stops 34 Shots In 3-0 Win Over Penguins

January 24, 2017 10:16 PM
Filed Under: NHL, Pittsburgh Steelers, St. Louis Blues

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Carter Hutton stopped 34 shots for his sixth career shutout to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 3-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.

Colton Parayko, Ryan Reaves and Scottie Upshall scored to help the Blues end a three-game skid.. Hutton won for the third time in his last four starts and fifth in the last seven to improve to 7-6-2 this season.

Matt Murray finished with 24 saves for the Penguins, who snapped a four-game winning streak. Murray, 17-5-1 was 9-0-1 in his first 10 starts at home this season.

Parayko scored in the first period to give the Blues the lead. Reaves made it 2-0 in the second and Upshall capped the scoring late in the third.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

