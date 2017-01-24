WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Badgers Shut Down Penn State In Second Half In Blowout

January 24, 2017 11:20 PM
Filed Under: College Basketball, Penn State, Penn State Basketball, University of Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Bronson Koenig scored 20 points Tuesday night and No. 15 Wisconsin shut down Penn State in the second half on its way to an 82-55 victory.

The Badgers (17-3, 6-1 Big Ten) started to shake off the Nittany Lions (11-10, 3-5) after Ethan Happ came alive.

He struggled in the first half, shooting 2 of 6 from the field, in part because Penn State’s Mike Watkins blocked him twice in the span of about 5 minutes.

But Happ asserted himself to open the second half, scoring on the Badgers’ first two possessions to spark a 13-2 run that put Wisconsin up 52-38 on Vitto Brown’s 3-pointer. They wouldn’t be threatened the rest of the way.

Brown finished with 16 points, while Happ added 14 and eight rebounds.

