Work Crews Patch More Than 150 Potholes In Pittsburgh

January 24, 2017 7:45 AM
Filed Under: Pittsburgh Public Works, Potholes

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Officials in Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto’s administration have announced that work crews filled in more than 150 potholes in the western Pennsylvania city over the weekend.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports 47 crews used approximately 112 tons of hot asphalt and cold fill material to patch a total of 155 potholes this past Saturday and Sunday.

Public Works Director Mike Gable says the unseasonably warm weather conditions and minimal traffic combined to provide the perfect weekend to address potholes and other street failures throughout Pittsburgh.

Peduto’s administration says workers fixed roughly 43 percent of the city’s 364 outstanding pothole requests.

Live operators with Pittsburgh’s 311 service field pothole repair requests from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

