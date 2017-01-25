City, University Of Pittsburgh Police Investigating Oakland Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City of Pittsburgh and University of Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night in South Oakland.

Police say a male walked into Magee Hospital around 5 p.m. with a gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe the victim was at Hamlet Street and Boulevard of the Allies when he was shot.

The adult male, who is from Garfield, is expected to recover.

University of Pittsburgh police say no university students or personnel have been reported involved in the incident.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.