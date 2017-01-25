EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

‘Clean Bill Of Health’ For Wolf After Prostate Cancer Bout

January 25, 2017 8:20 PM
Filed Under: Gov. Tom Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s office says the Democrat has a “clean bill of health” less than a year after he revealed he had a treatable form of prostate cancer.

His press secretary on Wednesday said the 68-year-old Wolf got the news from his doctor last week.

The spokesman, J.J. Abbott, says he has no other information about the doctor’s assessment of Wolf.

Wolf has kept a busy schedule while receiving treatment, traveling around the state and attending functions. Wolf also is planning to run for re-election in 2018 to a second four-year term. He took office in 2015.

On Tuesday, Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton announced he has prostate cancer. The 69-year-old Democratic governor revealed the diagnosis after collapsing while delivering his State of the State address the night before.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

