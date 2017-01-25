‘Clean Bill Of Health’ For Wolf After Prostate Cancer Bout

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s office says the Democrat has a “clean bill of health” less than a year after he revealed he had a treatable form of prostate cancer.

His press secretary on Wednesday said the 68-year-old Wolf got the news from his doctor last week.

The spokesman, J.J. Abbott, says he has no other information about the doctor’s assessment of Wolf.

Wolf has kept a busy schedule while receiving treatment, traveling around the state and attending functions. Wolf also is planning to run for re-election in 2018 to a second four-year term. He took office in 2015.

On Tuesday, Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton announced he has prostate cancer. The 69-year-old Democratic governor revealed the diagnosis after collapsing while delivering his State of the State address the night before.

