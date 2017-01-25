EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Cops: 65-Year-Old Pennsylvania Woman Hit Another With Cane, Took $8

January 25, 2017 9:11 PM
YORK, Pa. (AP) – A 65-year-old woman has been jailed on charges she bopped her neighbor over the head with a cane before stealing a purse containing $8 from the other woman at a Pennsylvania apartment complex for senior citizens.

Online court records show Patricia McKinnis remained jailed Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault and robbery.

York police responded to the robbery report about 5:45 p.m. Jan. 15 and say the injured woman at first thought another neighbor had attacked her. Police later found and questioned McKinnis who told investigators she “may have” assaulted the victim but didn’t rob her.

Police say the York Housing Authority later found surveillance video showing McKinnis entering an elevator about the time of the incident while holding a small purse.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for McKinnis.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

