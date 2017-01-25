Crews Search For Georgia Toddler Missing Amid Tornado Destruction

EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

January 25, 2017 3:41 PM
Filed Under: Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) – Crews are searching for a Georgia toddler whose parents reported him missing after a deadly tornado demolished their mobile home.

Authorities in Albany say the mother of 2-year-old Detrez Green told them the boy slipped away from her Sunday afternoon and toddled into their kitchen just before a tornado sent an oak tree crashing onto their home.

Search crews looked for the child for a third day Wednesday. Albany fire captain Bobby Spargo told WALB-TV his crews are picking meticulously through debris and not moving on “until they see dirt.”

An outbreak of tornadoes and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday killed at least 20 people in the Southeast, including 15 in southwest Georgia. Gov. Nathan Deal was scheduled to tour damaged areas Wednesday afternoon.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

