Feds: Ex-Cashier Stole $9.5M From Pittsburgh Monuments Firm

January 25, 2017 12:02 PM
Filed Under: Cynthia Mills, Matthews International, U.S. Attorney’s Office

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Federal prosecutors have charged a woman with stealing at least $9.5 million from a Pittsburgh monuments and engraving firm while she worked as its cashier since 1999.

The defense attorney for 55-year-old Cynthia Mills says he plans to comment on the charges later Wednesday.

The investigation was revealed nearly two years ago when prosecutors filed forfeiture petitions against Mills for her work at Matthews International Corp.

The company said in a financial report in July 2015 that a former employee was suspected of stealing $14 million, and prosecutors thereafter filed petitions to seize a $645,000 yacht, two Mercedes automobiles and a Ford Focus with the money.

Prosecutors didn’t immediately explain the reason for the lower alleged theft amount contained in charges of mail fraud, wire fraud, tax evasion and money laundering filed Wednesday.

