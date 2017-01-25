Gateway H.S. Teacher Facing DUI Charges After Crash On School Grounds

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Gateway High School teacher is facing DUI charges after a crash at the school on Tuesday.

According to a Tribune-Review report, the crash happened at the entrance of the school, near a ball field around 7 a.m. No one was injured in the crash.

Michael Mastorovich, 54, has been a social studies and special education teacher at the school for about eight years.

Mastorovich is reportedly facing charges of DUI, public drunkenness and criminal mischief.

