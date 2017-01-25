EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Hotel, Brewery Part Of North Shore Development Boom

January 25, 2017 5:18 PM
Filed Under: Bill Peduto, Cassandra Buncie, Craig Clark, Heinz Field, John Shumway, North Shore, Rivers Casino, Southern Tier

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the taps opening at Southern Tier last night, it brings to virtual full involvement the entertainment center between the ballpark and stadium.

With craft beers, Southern Tier brings something else.

“Guest are welcome to take six packs, we operate as a six pack shop and in the future we’ll have larger quantities as well,” Cassandra Buncie said.

Behind Southern Tier, the new parking garage in Lot 1 is speeding towards a late May/early June opening, while on the other side of the Heinz Field the Rivers Casino is hoping to break ground on an attached, upscale, 221 room hotel later this Spring.

“It really give us the opportunity to grow our destination market and by having them right here on our property that’s the best that we are looking for,” Rivers Casino general manager Craig Clark said.

The land on the other side of the casino has been cleared for future development, and just down the Ohio River the state could announce the closing of the state prison tomorrow, which sits on prime water front property.

“There are a lot of development opportunities there, if you look at chateau on the other side of the West End Bridge this continues the dev, it’s river front property I’m sure there could be a lot of potential opportunities there,” Mayor Bill Peduto said.

Development to the west would be just fine with folks at the Rivers.

“It gives us the opportunity to move from the edge the North Shore to the center of this entertainment district, this is a huge opportunity for the city as the businesses expand beyond us,” Clark said.

