Hundreds Attend Blood Drive For 5-Year-Old With Leukemia

January 25, 2017 6:47 PM
Filed Under: Colin Dunlap, Darran Dunlap

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of people showed up Wednesday to help a little girl with cancer.

A blood drive was held at Hampton High School for five-year-old Darran Dunlap.

Darran Dunlap, daughter of 93.7 The Fan’s Colin Dunlap, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in November.

“A lot of folks turned out and I think it’s in the Western Pennsylvania spirit, to give back whenever people are in need, and people have been so great throughout my daughter’s affliction,” Colin Dunlap said.

“Team Darran” shirts and bracelets were also sold to raise money for her treatment.

The blood donations will also help other people in need.

