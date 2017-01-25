Man In Critical Condition After Knoxville Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Knoxville.
Just before noon, officers responded to the area of Jucunda Street for the report of shots fired. Shortly afterwards, a victim arrived at Mercy Hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso.
Investigators say the victim and another man were in a vehicle at Jucunda and Grimes Street. When they stopped at a stop sign, the victim in the passenger seat was shot by one of two black males standing at the corner.
The suspects fled and were reported to be wearing gray and black hooded sweatshirts.