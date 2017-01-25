Man In Underwear Rescued After Being Swept Away In Creek

SOUTH FAYETTE (KDKA) – Emergency crews rescued a man from a creek in Upper Saint Clair Wednesday morning.

According to emergency dispatchers, the man tried to cross Chartiers Creek near the 1800 block of Mayview Road.

As he was trying to cross, he was swept away. He was reportedly wearing a T-shirt and underwear at the time.

Emergency crews conducted a technical rescue to get to the man.

No other information has been released at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter