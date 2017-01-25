New Video Appears To Show Chief Witnessing Alleged Police Brutality

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — New cell phone video has surfaced in a case already under investigation in New Kensington.

New Kensington Police Chief James Kline promised the department will be as transparent as possible as they look into whether two officers used excessive force in an arrest. Some new video appears to show the New Kensington Police Chief witnessing some of the alleged brutality.

The suspect’s attorney Todd Hollis shared the new video with KDKA. He is calling into question what, if anything, the Chief did or did not do if he was present at the scene.

The new video shows crime suspect Justin Harvey in handcuffs being brought over to the New Kensington Police cruiser in a what appears to be a choke hold.

The video also appears to show Harvey being slammed against the cruiser. As he is waiting to be placed inside, Harvey’s attorney Todd Hollis claims you can see the New Kensington Police Chief walking toward the officers who are handling his client.

“If you’re there and you saw it, you know what happened. You have a duty, an obligation to report it,” said Hollis.

The video appears to show one of the officers punch Harvey while the chief is standing nearby.

“That’s tacit admission. Or if it’s not tacit admissions, those are rogue police officers who obviously aren’t concerned about being censored by their chief. Either way, it’s a problem,” said Hollis.

When KDKA spoke with Police Chief James Kline after the first video surfaced he called it “disturbing” and said it did not show the entire confrontation. Chief Kline also promised the investigation into one of his officers and another from Arnold would be as transparent as possible.

“This is not just simply about Mr. Harvey. It’s also about the other citizens that are in contact with police officers who believe that they don’t have to respect ones civil rights. They do,” said Hollis.

Harvey, who is 40 years old, is accused of receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding police, trying to disarm an officer, carrying a firearm without a license, resisting arrest and other charges.

“If Mr. Harvey committed a crime, then Mr. Harvey is going to face a jury or a judge and they’ll make the appropriate adjudication. It doesn’t happen in the streets of New Kensington,” said Hollis.

KDKA left a message requesting an interview with the Chief about this and have not heard back.

The District Attorney is not issuing any comment at this time, as the case is still under investigation.