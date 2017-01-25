Report: Trump Considering Pittsburgh Federal Judge For Supreme Court

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A federal judge in Pittsburgh could be President Donald Trump’s pick to fill a vacant seat on the United States Supreme Court.

CBS News reports the choice is down to two names, including Judge Thomas Hardiman.

He was first nominated to a federal court seat in 2003 by President George W. Bush.

Before then, Hardiman spent more than a decade in private practice in Pittsburgh. He’s originally from Massachusetts.

The other name reportedly on the president’s short list is Neil Gorsuch, of Denver. He’s also a federal judge and CBS News believes he’s the front-runner.

Trump says he will announce his pick sometime next week.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter