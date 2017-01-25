EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Police: Ohio Boy Shot Classmate, Then Asked Victim To Kill Him

January 25, 2017 4:48 PM
Filed Under: Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A newly released police report says the Ohio teen accused of shooting a classmate in school turned the weapon around and asked the victim to kill him.

The report was released Wednesday by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office. It says the 17-year-old suspect expressed surprise that his victim was still alive before asking that he pull the trigger.

The report says the victim, 16-year-old Logan Cole, refused to shoot his attacker.

The account by Sheriff’s Detective Glenn Kemp says the suspect assembled the shotgun inside a school bathroom stall and waited several minutes until the first class bell rang.

The Associated Press isn’t naming the suspect because it generally doesn’t identify juveniles charged with crimes.

A message was left with the suspect’s public defender.

