Police: Ohio Boy Shot Classmate, Then Asked Victim To Kill Him

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A newly released police report says the Ohio teen accused of shooting a classmate in school turned the weapon around and asked the victim to kill him.

The report was released Wednesday by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office. It says the 17-year-old suspect expressed surprise that his victim was still alive before asking that he pull the trigger.

The report says the victim, 16-year-old Logan Cole, refused to shoot his attacker.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

The account by Sheriff’s Detective Glenn Kemp says the suspect assembled the shotgun inside a school bathroom stall and waited several minutes until the first class bell rang.

The Associated Press isn’t naming the suspect because it generally doesn’t identify juveniles charged with crimes.

A message was left with the suspect’s public defender.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)