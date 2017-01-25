EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Rania’s Recipes: Lobster Mac & Cheese, Key Lime Pie

January 25, 2017 8:25 AM
January 25, 2017 8:25 AM

If you’re still feeling down about the abrupt end to the Steelers’ season, these two recipes from Rania Harris will make things better.

Lobster Macaroni and Cheese

  • Sea salt for the pasta water
  • 1 pound elbow macaroni
  • 1 quart whole milk
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • 1½ cups grated Fontina cheese
  • 1½ cups grated white cheddar cheese
  • 8 ounces of goat cheese
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • ½ teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1½ pounds cooked lobster meat

Topping:

  • 1½ cups Panko crumbs
  • 4 tablespoons melted butter

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook according to the directions on the package, 6 to 8 minutes. Drain well.

Meanwhile, heat the milk in a small saucepan, but don’t boil it. In a large pot, melt the butter and add the flour. Cook over low heat for 2 minutes, stirring with a whisk. Still whisking, add the hot milk and cook for a minute or two more, until thickened and smooth. Off the heat, add the Fontina cheese, Cheddar cheese, goat cheese, salt and pepper to taste, and nutmeg. Add the cooked macaroni and lobster and stir well. Place the mixture in a 9 x 13-inch buttered casserole dish.

Melt the 4 tablespoons of butter, combine with the Panko breadcrumbs, and sprinkle on the top. Bake for 30 or until the sauce is bubbly and the macaroni is browned on the top.

Serves: 8 – 10

Key Lime Pie

Crust:

  • 2 cups of graham cracker crumbs
  • ½ cup granulated sugar
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled

Filling:

  • 1 1/4 cups key lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lime zest
  • Two 14-ounce cans sweetened condensed milk
  • 2 large eggs at room temperature, lightly beaten

Garnish:

  • 1 cup cold heavy cream
  • 1 tablespoon powdered sugar
  • Key lime slices, for garnish (optional)

Crust:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

In a bowl, stir together the cracker crumbs, granulated sugar, and butter. Press the mixture firmly onto the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch pie pan. Bake until browned, about 20 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack, and let cool to room temperature.

Filling:

In a bowl, whisk together the lime juice, lime zest, condensed milk and eggs until smooth. Pour the filling into the cooled crust and bake for about 20 minutes, until set around the edge and slightly jiggly in the center. Let cool to room temperature, then refrigerate until very firm, at least 6 hours or overnight.

Whipped Cream:
In a bowl, using a handheld mixer, beat the heavy cream until soft peaks form, ~ about 2 minutes. Beat in the powdered sugar until stiff peaks form ~ about 1 minute. Place the whipped cream in a pastry bag fitted with a star tip and pipe the whipped cream around the edges of the pie. Garnish with the key lime slices and serve.

Serves: 8

