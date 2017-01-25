Report: Mom Of Missing Twins Charged With Illegally Collecting Government Benefits

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More charges have been filed in the case of twins who have been missing for over a decade.

According to our partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Patricia Fowler, 47, has been charged with illegally collecting $50,000 in government benefits for Ivon and Inisha Fowler, though they were not living with her and have not been seen in 13 or 14 years.

Reports indicate that since July 2011, Patricia Fowler has repeatedly applied to the state Department of Human Services for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and medical benefits for herself and for Ivon and Inisha.

The investigation into the missing fraternal twins began after police removed four children from Fowler’s Penn Hills home in June. Later, police were told there should have been six children living with Fowler, not four.

When questioned by detectives about their whereabouts, Fowler gave conflicting answers. Police believe the twins are dead.



Patricia Fowler’s brother is facing charges for allegedly lying to police when he pretended to be his missing brother.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.