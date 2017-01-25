EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

School Board Member Defends ‘Clean Head Shot’ Trump Posts

January 25, 2017 9:19 AM
Filed Under: Crawford Central School Board, Donald Trump, Glenn Tuttle

MEADVILLE, Pa. (AP) – A western Pennsylvania school board member is defending social media posts critical of President Donald Trump with hashtags saying people could “Make America Great Again” with a “clean head shot.”

Crawford Central School Board member Glenn Tuttle tells The Meadville Tribune he stands by the posts, after a citizen complained about them at a board meeting Monday.

Tuttle ran as a Republican to fill a vacant seat in 2013 and again as a Republican in 2015, though the newspaper says he’s identified himself as libertarian in recent months.

Tuttle used the hashtag “#MAGA with a clean head shot” repeatedly during a Facebook debate in December during which he was asked if he was racist.

Tuttle responded, “Only towards the trailer trash KKK supporters that make up Chump’s support base.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

One Comment

  1. Thomas J Duttine says:
    January 25, 2017 at 9:33 AM

    Isn’t threatening a president a federal crime?? This person needs removed! And procecuted!

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia