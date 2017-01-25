School Board Member Defends ‘Clean Head Shot’ Trump Posts

MEADVILLE, Pa. (AP) – A western Pennsylvania school board member is defending social media posts critical of President Donald Trump with hashtags saying people could “Make America Great Again” with a “clean head shot.”

Crawford Central School Board member Glenn Tuttle tells The Meadville Tribune he stands by the posts, after a citizen complained about them at a board meeting Monday.

Tuttle ran as a Republican to fill a vacant seat in 2013 and again as a Republican in 2015, though the newspaper says he’s identified himself as libertarian in recent months.

Tuttle used the hashtag “#MAGA with a clean head shot” repeatedly during a Facebook debate in December during which he was asked if he was racist.

Tuttle responded, “Only towards the trailer trash KKK supporters that make up Chump’s support base.”

