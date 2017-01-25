Tickets Still Available For Penguins-Flyers At Heinz Field

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Philadelphia Flyers at Heinz Field next month and you can still get tickets.

The NHL Stadium Series game will be played on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m.

According to a press release, the Penguins and NHL will have a series of fun events in the week leading up to the game.

For more information and to order tickets, visit the Penguins’ website here or call 1-800-642-PENS.

