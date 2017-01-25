EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Uber Driver Accused Of Assaulting Female Passenger Pleads Guilty To Lesser Charge

January 25, 2017 1:10 PM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting a woman he picked up pleaded guilty to a lesser charge today.

Jehad Abdula Makhoul was initially charged with with one count of indecent assault and one count of harassment.

Today in court, the charges were reduced.

“The case was reduced from a misdemeanor to a summary offense of harassment,” attorney Patrick Thomassey said.

Makhoul pleaded guilty and was fined $460.

Police say a woman requested a ride to a bar in Shaler last month.

She reported that the driver stopped mid-ride, and began unwanted sexual advances. The woman said she was able to push him away and called 911 when she got out of the vehicle.

“My client is from Syria and I think he misinterpreted maybe some conversation. I give the victim a lot of credit, she understood that and we were able to resolve the case at this level,” Thomassey said.

