Whole Foods Location Opens In South Hills, More Development Planned

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Folks were anxiously waiting when Whole Foods opened its doors this morning.

“We have a 40,000 square foot store with a pub and a coffee shop,” Annie Cull with Whole Foods said.

Whole Foods finishes the hat trick of specialty groceries with a Fresh Market and Trader Joes on the other side of the hill. Giant Eagle is just around the corner.

This also the first opening in Siena of Upper St. Clair.

28 acres of mixed residential, restaurant and retail space on the old Consol Energy site.

“A place to go to dine, specialty shops, specialty foods, office, technology, probably most significantly a place to go out and have something good to eat,” said Siena Developer Hal Kestler.

Eat N Park is bringing it’s next The Porch here as well as Hello Bistro.

“Talking to a number of restaurants other restaurants, specialty foods, National Bundt Cake, Duck Donuts – it’s a made to order donut concept, a spin studio upscale by the name of Sweat Bar,” Kestler lists more

A dry bar hair salon, Sports Clips, Scott Trade, Xfinity and more. There are also 33 residential units coming out of the ground.

Kestler says he’s bringing to his neighborhood a place to go in a very controlled, yet fun environment that you really can’t find in a lot of places in Western Pennsylvania.