Air Transport World Named Pittsburgh 2017 Airport Of Year

January 26, 2017 2:44 PM
Filed Under: Air Transport World, Pittsburgh International Airport

IMPERIAL, Pa. (AP) – A leading trade publication has named Pittsburgh International Airport its 2017 Airport of the Year.

Air Transport World has ranked various aspects of the industry for 43 years, but added the “best airport” category four years ago.

Pittsburgh is the first U.S. airport to win, after Hong Kong International, London Heathrow and Singapore Changi were previously honored.

The magazine cited the airport’s gains in air service and community engagement in bestowing the honor.

Pittsburgh International now serves 68 nonstop destinations, up from 37 in 2014 and has added new carriers, including Allegiant, Frontier and Southern Airways, along with new flights from existing carriers Southwest, Delta and JetBlue.

The year 2016 was the airport’s busiest since 2008, with more than 8.3 million passengers.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

