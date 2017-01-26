Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Trade Come to Pittsburgh

NORTH SHORE (KDKA) — Nearly a dozen dogs that were supposed to be dinner in South Korea are getting a second chance at life in Pittsburgh, and they have a special team of rescuers to thank for that.

They’re called the Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team, and they have been flying back and forth to Washington D.C. all week long, transporting more than 200 rescued animals to cities all across the country.

Eight dogs – some adults, some puppies – arrived on the North Shore near PNC Park on Thursday. They were rescued from South Korea, where they had been kept in deplorable conditions with intentions to be slaughtered for the country’s dog meat trade.

The team has worked with Humanity Society International on this complex, but very rewarding mission.

“This will have an impact. They shut down about six of these facilities this last time, and more are coming in the future,” Jonathan Plesset, co-founder of the Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team, said. “But we will get to a point one day where we’ll end this kind of archaic practice of eating animals for human consumption.”

The dogs will be taken to a private shelter in Pittsburgh for a lot of rehabilitation and medical care before they’re ready to be adopted.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter