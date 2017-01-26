WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Higher Elevations See Snow As Winter Weather Returns To Area

January 26, 2017 11:36 PM By David Highfield
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — While most of the area saw rain Thursday evening, some higher elevations saw another dose of winter.

The Laurel Highlands, Ridges, and other elevated areas located south and east of Pittsburgh are under a Winter Weather Advisory through 1 a.m. Friday.

If you traveled east from Ligonier on Route 30 up Laurel Mountain, you’d see a windy, snowy scene.

However, PennDOT trucks spreading salt on the road kept it almost completely clear for drivers in the early evening.

At the Donegal exit off the Pennsylvania Turnpike, a light snow fell that only accumulated on grassy areas Thursday evening.

However, a few miles south and east on County Line Road heading toward Somerset County, there was a different scene.

After some days of warmer weather, winter was back, dropping about an inch of new snow.

Once again, PennDOT crews were out treating the road, a much-used route to reach Seven Springs Ski Resort.

Snow is expected to continue Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday with only minor local accumulations expected.

According to KDKA-TV Meteorologist Jeff Verszyla, scattered snow showers will return Friday afternoon.

Through 6 a.m. Saturday, only 1 – 2 inches of snow are expected to accumulate in most of western Pennsylvania. Some northern areas could see 2 – 4 inches, and the highest elevations of Westmoreland and Fayette counties could see between 3 – 6 inches by Saturday morning.

