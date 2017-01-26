Man Found Shot To Death In Troy Hill

TROY HILL (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the city’s Troy Hill neighborhood early Thursday morning.

According to police, the man was found on a set of city steps in the 1000 block of Vinial Street around midnight.

It was determined that the man suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Earlier in the evening, police received a shots fired call. At this point, it is unclear if that call is related to the man’s death.

No other information has been released at this time.

