WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Marathon Organizers See Overwhelming Response To Course Changes

January 26, 2017 5:55 PM By Rick Dayton
Filed Under: Patrice Matamoros, Pittsburgh Marathon, Rick Dayton

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We’re nearly three months away from the running of the Pittsburgh Marathon.

Since race organizers recently announced changes to the course, there’s been a big increase in registrations.

The Pittsburgh marathon course just got flatter.

“It will be interesting to see what we get in terms of times,” Race Director Patrice Matamoros said.

That change means racers could turn in some really fast times in the half marathon. Construction — particularly on the Sister Bridges and a Pittsburgh Pirates homestand — means they had to make some changes.

“We can’t paralyze the city by taking all three bridges, so we needed to stay away from the bridges. We knew it was several years, so we wanted to develop something that could be longstanding,” Matamoros said.

The new half marathon course will run past PNC Park, Heinz Field PPG Paints Arena, but those views are not what attract world class runners.

“It really doesn’t make a difference. Prize money makes a huge difference. Also, the course makes a huge difference in terms of how the race treats them, but I think overall aesthetically and scenically, it is going to be a much improved course,” Matamoros said.

When the marathon announced the changes, reaction was overwhelmingly positive.

“Phenomenal. We actually had a Facebook post that announced a new course that is flatter and faster and we had over 113,000 people spread it organically among people on Facebook,” Matamoros said.

While the elite runners may not pay much attention to the scenery, the marathon is confident the new course will only boost return engagements.

“We are seeing multiple day stays in hotel rooms, and we are seeing people coming into Pittsburgh for the first time and 97 percent of people say they will come back as a tourist. They were lured here because of the marathon. Now, they are coming back,” Matamoros said.

Marathon weekend is May 6-7.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

More from Rick Dayton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia