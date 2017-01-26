Long Helps Mount Saint Mary’s Top Robert Morris, 48-47

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) – Elijah Long scored the final five points of the game for Mount Saint Mary’s and the Mountaineers held off Robert Morris 48-47 for their eight win in nine Northeast Conference games Thursday night.

Mount Saint Mary’s (10-12, 8-1) start to the conference season is its best since joining the NEC in 1989-90. Its six-game win streak is the longest since 2013 when the team won nine straight.

Long hit a pair of free throws with 4:10 left to give the Mountaineers the lead, 45-44, then added a three-point play a minute later to make it 48-44. Billy Giles got the Colonials within two, 48-46, but Isaiah Still missed two free throws in the final minute. Aaron Tate hit the first of two from the line to make it a one-point game.

Junior Robinson had 18 points for Mount Saint Mary’s.

Still led Robert Morris (7-15, 3-6) with 14 points.

