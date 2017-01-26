WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Long Helps Mount Saint Mary’s Top Robert Morris, 48-47

January 26, 2017 10:38 PM
Filed Under: College Basketball, Mount Saint Mary's, Robert Morris University

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) – Elijah Long scored the final five points of the game for Mount Saint Mary’s and the Mountaineers held off Robert Morris 48-47 for their eight win in nine Northeast Conference games Thursday night.

Mount Saint Mary’s (10-12, 8-1) start to the conference season is its best since joining the NEC in 1989-90. Its six-game win streak is the longest since 2013 when the team won nine straight.

Long hit a pair of free throws with 4:10 left to give the Mountaineers the lead, 45-44, then added a three-point play a minute later to make it 48-44. Billy Giles got the Colonials within two, 48-46, but Isaiah Still missed two free throws in the final minute. Aaron Tate hit the first of two from the line to make it a one-point game.

Junior Robinson had 18 points for Mount Saint Mary’s.

Still led Robert Morris (7-15, 3-6) with 14 points.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia