One Killed In Crash In Derry Township

Derry Township, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was killed when a car smashed into a tree in Derry Township, Westmoreland County.
Emergency crews were called to respond to the crash around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday night. They found the wrecked car wrapped around a tree in the 1600 block of State Route 217, where the road intersects with Old Route 217.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No one was else was believed to be in the car.
