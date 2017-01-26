EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

One Killed In Crash In Derry Township

January 26, 2017 1:52 AM
Filed Under: Accident, Derry Township, Fatal Accident, Westmoreland County

Derry Township, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was killed when a car smashed into a tree in Derry Township, Westmoreland County.

Emergency crews were called to respond to the crash around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday night. They found the wrecked car wrapped around a tree in the 1600 block of State Route 217, where the road intersects with Old Route 217.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No one was else was believed to be in the car.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information. 

