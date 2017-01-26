EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Pennsylvania Priest Sorry For Sharing ‘Fat Women’ Meme

January 26, 2017 9:42 AM
Filed Under: Rev. Patrick McDowell, Women's March

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania priest is apologizing for sharing a Facebook meme mocking “fat women” who participated in Saturday’s post-inauguration march in Washington, D.C.

The Rev. Patrick McDowell says he impulsively shared the meme showing overweight marchers with the caption, “In one day, Trump got more fat women out walking than Michelle Obama did in 8 years.”

The 74-year-old pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, in Weston, says at 5-foot-6, 230 pounds he’s “Not in a position to criticize people who are overweight.” He added that he made a massive mistake.

McDowell says he’s Republican because of one issue – abortion – and deleted the meme once complaints rolled in.

The Diocese of Scranton says it doesn’t condone “commentary that is politically motivated or socially irresponsible or insensitive.”

