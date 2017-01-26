Pittsburgher Starts Petition To Rename Airport After Mr. Rogers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgher has started an online petition to rename the Pittsburgh International Airport after Mr. Rogers.
Ian Miller, of Pittsburgh, posted the petition on Change.org Thursday afternoon.
He proposes to change the name of Pittsburgh International Airport to “Fred Rogers International Airport.”
On the petition’s page, he says, “Pittsburgh is still an active transit hub and, for many people, our airport will be their first experience in Pittsburgh. We wish to welcome everybody to our neighborhood.”
After 9 hours, 91 supporters had signed the petition.
You can sign the petition on Change.org here.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter