Winter Weather Returns With Snow In Forecast For Next 5 Days

January 26, 2017 10:42 AM By Ron Smiley
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was nice while it lasted wasn’t it? After our two-week spring fling with warmer weather, winter weather returns today.

According to KDKA-TV Meteorologist Ron Smiley, snow showers are expected to arrive as we are heading into the afternoon hours.

Some heavier snow showers will push through the area late this afternoon into the evening hours.  Temperatures during this time should remain above the freezing mark in Pittsburgh.

This, along with the warm temperatures over the past two weeks, should help to melt a lot of the snow that falls.  In other conditions, we could have seen a couple of inches of snow on the ground from this event, but with expected conditions, we are only forecasting about a half inch of snow on the ground in Pittsburgh.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Other areas will see more snow.  In particular, the Laurel Highlands, Ridges, and other elevated areas located south and east of Pittsburgh.  These areas are under a Winter Weather Advisory through 1 a.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service is calling for 4-7 inches of snow in elevated areas.  Smiley thinks many places will see that much snow, but has adjusted his higher end forecast to 2-7 inches of snow for this area.

Either way, you should be prepared for the potential for a lot of snow over the next 15 hours.

Parts of Butler County along with locations located north of Interstate 80 can also expect to see a little more snow on the ground than Pittsburgh.  No advisories are needed for these areas, but overall we are expecting to see a half inch of snow to 2 inches of snow falling.

Snow will continue Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday with only minor local accumulations expected.

Once again, elevated areas will lead the way with an additional 1-2 inches of snow falling every 24 hours.

