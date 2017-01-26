WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Police: Woman Abused As Child Had Friend Beat Kids For Her

Children Hit With Belts, A Wooden Spoon & Fly Swatters January 26, 2017 1:27 PM
PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh police say a woman who says she was beaten as a child had a friend hit her two children instead, using belts, a wooden spoon and fly swatters.

The mother of the children, 33-year-old Heather Kearns, and her friend, 53-year-old Lydia Harden, are charged with two counts each of endangering the welfare of children and simple assault.

Police say Kearns’ children told them their mother was present but wouldn’t say or do anything to stop Harden’s beatings.

Police say Kearns told them “she was abused as child and does not like to hit her children.”

Asked how she managed to bruise the children, Harden allegedly told police, “I guess I’m heavy-handed.”

Online court records don’t list attorneys for the women who were charged Wednesday, but still awaiting arraignment Thursday.

