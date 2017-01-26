EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Senator: State To Close SCI Pittsburgh

January 26, 2017
Filed Under: Prison, SCI Pittsburgh, Tom Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – A state senator says the Wolf administration plans to close Pittsburgh State Prison to save money at a time when inmate numbers are dropping.

Sen. Wayne Fontana tells The Associated Press that Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf disclosed during a Thursday morning phone call that Pittsburgh was slated for closure.

The administration had previously said it was considering closing two prisons, but Fontana says the final decision was to shutter just one.

“Prison population is declining and that is a good thing because it means criminal justice reforms are working. We must continue to pursue smart reforms that reduces the burden on taxpayers and protect our investments in education and drug treatment to keep people out of prison where we will spend $40,000 each to house, feed and care them,” Gov. Wolf said in a statement.

The number of state inmates has fallen by 2,400 since mid-2012.

State officials had announced earlier this month that five prisons were among those that could close.

At that time, they said closing Pittsburgh posed a challenge because it serves as a diagnostic and classification center, as well as housing medical services such as a cancer treatment unit.

“I want to thank all Pennsylvanians who provided input during our deliberation. This decision will allow us to save taxpayers approximately $80 million while minimizing the impact on staff and local communities. My administration will work diligently with Sen. Fontana, Rep. Wheatley and local leaders in Allegheny County to implement a plan to find a new use for the SCI Pittsburgh location,” Gov. Wolf said.

