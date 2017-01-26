WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Parents Calling For Further Action After High Lead Levels Found In School Water

January 26, 2017 7:39 PM By Amy Wadas
BUTLER (KDKA) — School was back in session at Summit Elementary Thursday after class was cancelled for two days while portable sinks were installed.

Stephanie Scott has a third grader in the school and demanded one thing when she dropped her son off in the morning.

“I wanna go in. I wanna see these fountains and I wanna see these sinks and I wanna see them working,” parent Stephanie Scott said.

She’s one of four moms who signed a petition created by Missie Carbin on change.org demanding that superintendent Dr. Dale Lumley resign. They’re hoping to get as many signatures as they can.

Andrea Fisher’s third grade son has a small amount of lead in his blood.

“I am a nurse. I know what lead does to a child brain and the fact they let kids drink this knowing that,” parent Andrea Fisher said.

The solicitor with the Butler Area School District contacted the district attorney’s office asking to look further into the matter.

Thursday morning, the DA contacted the state police and an investigator was assigned to the case to determine if criminal charges should be filed.

“This is really a case we haven’t seen here in Butler County since I been DA,” Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger said. “You’re talking about a sensitive group of people here. Children that were possibly left unprotected and that’s serious stuff.”

“I think that when you’re allowing your children to drink water that’s basically poisoned that sounds like negligence and endangering welfare of children,” parent Carrie Collins said.

“I believe in my heart if someone hadn’t blown the whistle, our kids would still be drinking that water,” parent Missie Carbin said.

As for copper levels, the DEP says there’s nothing to worry about. They were tested the same time lead levels were in August. The DEP says that sample was not considered an exceedance.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas reached out to the superintendent for comment, and he said he’s not taking any calls at this time.

