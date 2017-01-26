Kraft Heinz Launches Campaign To Make Day After Super Bowl A National Holiday

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Kraft Heinz says the Monday after the Super Bowl will be a day off for its salaried employees, and has launched an online – if tongue-in-cheek – campaign to make “Smunday” a national holiday.

The food producing giant, which is co-headquartered in Chicago and Pittsburgh, has started a Change.org petition. If 100,000 signatures or more are collected at www.smunday.org , Kraft Heinz will send the petition to Congress “in the hopes of making this dream a reality.”

But the offer of a day off to its employees stands whether or not the petition succeeds. The petition claims more than 16 million people call in sick or miss work the day after the game.

The company says the decision impacts “thousands of employees” but wasn’t more specific.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)