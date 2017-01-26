Monroeville Mall Shooting Suspect Sentenced To Up To 30 Years

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The suspect in the Monroeville Mall shooting that left three people injured is facing up to 30 years in prison.

According to the Allegheny County DA’s office, Tarod Thornhill was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison Thursday.

In November, Thornhill was found not guilty on an attempted homicide charge, but he was found guilty of three counts of aggravated assault.

Thornhill, who was 17 at the time, was accused of firing six shots inside the Macy’s at the Monroeville Mall in February 2015. Investigators believe Davon Jones was Thornhill’s intended target, but two others were also hit by bullets.

