Police Investigating Armed Home Invasion In Troy Hill

TROY HILL (KDKA) — Police are investigating an armed home invasion that happened in Troy Hill on Thursday evening.

It happened just before 8 p.m. in the 1600-block of Lowrie Street.

Officers were sent to the scene for a report of a home invasion.

According to police, the victim was walking down an alleyway near the back of his house when two black male suspects rushed him. One hit the victim in the head with a firearm.

The victim told police the suspects forced him into his house, stole an undisclosed amount of cash and an ounce of marijuana from a closet, then fled the scene on foot.

No description of the suspects has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter