EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

WATCH: Dog Pulls Furry Friend From Fast-Moving Water

January 26, 2017 8:20 AM
Filed Under: Argentina

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Videos of dogs are all over the internet, but a new one has gone viral.

The video was taken in Argentina and shows a black Labrador jump into a stream to chase a stick. As the pup picks up the stick, it is swept away by the fast-moving water.

Fortunately, its yellow Labrador friend jumped into action. As the black Labrador struggles in the water with the stick still in its mouth, the friend latches onto the stick and drags its furry pal to safety.

The black Labrador was finally able to regain its footing on the rocks and didn’t seem to be too concerned with what happened. Once on the rocks, the dogs engage in a little tug of war over the stick.

If you’re wondering, the yellow Labrador won the stick…and the day.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How
Get The All New CBS Local App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia