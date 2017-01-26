WATCH: Dog Pulls Furry Friend From Fast-Moving Water

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Videos of dogs are all over the internet, but a new one has gone viral.

The video was taken in Argentina and shows a black Labrador jump into a stream to chase a stick. As the pup picks up the stick, it is swept away by the fast-moving water.

Fortunately, its yellow Labrador friend jumped into action. As the black Labrador struggles in the water with the stick still in its mouth, the friend latches onto the stick and drags its furry pal to safety.

The black Labrador was finally able to regain its footing on the rocks and didn’t seem to be too concerned with what happened. Once on the rocks, the dogs engage in a little tug of war over the stick.

If you’re wondering, the yellow Labrador won the stick…and the day.

