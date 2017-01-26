WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Man Crashes Into Hydrant During Police Pursuit, Flees Scene

January 26, 2017 11:14 PM
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — A man who was being pursued by police crashed into a fire hydrant and a pole then abandoned his vehicle in Wilkinsburg on Thursday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Swissvale Avenue and Penn Avenue.

Police say officers were pursuing the man, who was wanted on a domestic violence warrant, from Frankella Street in the East Hills.

When they came to the intersection of Swissvale and Penn, the man crashed into a fire hydrant and a pole, then got out of his vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

Water was gushing from the fire hydrant, and the vehicle, which was severely damaged, was left at the scene, where it came close to crashing into the side of a building.

Another vehicle nearby was also damaged. It is unclear if that vehicle was involved in the same crash.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police are searching the area for the driver.

