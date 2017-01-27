WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
2017 Brings Enhanced Cell Service To Pittsburgh Tunnels

January 27, 2017 12:52 PM
Filed Under: Fort Pitt, Liberty Tunnel, PennDOT, Squirrel Hill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburghers can look forward to far fewer dropped calls while traveling through tunnels in 2017.

PennDOT District 11 announced Friday that the distributed antenna system designed to enhance wireless coverage is near completion in the Fort Pitt, Squirrel Hill, and Liberty Tunnels.

The project, which began in June 2016, required the addition of antennas across three and a half miles of tunnels and installation of specialized communication equipment and power sources at each tunnel.

The enhanced wireless service is the result of a significant investment made by AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Additionally, the carriers are responsible for assuring the system remains online and operational.

For more information, stay with KDKA.com and watch John Shumway’s report in the 6 p.m. news. 

