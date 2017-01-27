Home Invasion Victim Shot & Killed While Chasing Suspects

BEN AVON (KDKA) – A man has died after being shot while chasing after home invasion suspects in Ben Avon.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 300 block of Spruce Run Road just after midnight.

An 18-year-old man was the victim of a home invasion and chased after the suspects. While in pursuit, he was shot at least once.

The victim was taken to the hospital, were he later died.

No other information has been released at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter