Charges Filed Against Former Gateway High School Teacher

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – Police have charged a former special education teacher at Gateway High School after they say he drove drunk to work and crashed his car on school grounds.

Michael Mastorovich, 54, is charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and criminal mischief.

Officers were dispatched to Gateway High School just before 7 a.m. Tuesday following reports of an accident. Police found a vehicle in a grassy area that had slammed into a railing next to a baseball field.

Police say Mastorovich was found in the school security office with bloodshot eyes and smelling of alcohol. The Plum man allegedly failed three field sobriety tests and officers needed to use force to take him into custody.

Mastorovich couldn’t be reached for comment. The Gateway School District released a statement following the crash, stating that he had resigned his position.

